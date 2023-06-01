“Nature Walks Le Kali Saint-Michel-de-Chaillol”: “Exploring the Scenic Beauty of Le Kali Saint-Michel-de-Chaillol: A Guide to Monday, July 17th, 2023”

Steps to Nature Le Kali: A Journey to Environmental Education

Are you looking for an immersive experience in nature that will help you understand the environment and the importance of ecological practices? If yes, then Steps to Nature Le Kali is the perfect program for you. This program offers a unique opportunity to learn and reflect on environmental issues in a fun and engaging way. From July 17-23, 2023, Saint-Michel-de-Chaillol will be the hub for this exciting program. Let’s take a closer look at the main activities of the program.

Sensational Activities

The program offers an array of activities that provide a thrilling experience while learning about the environment. One such activity is rafting. It is an excellent way to approach the aquatic environment and learn to navigate as a team. With a team of eight, you will depart from the base of ST Bonnet on the Drac and learn to overcome your apprehension of an unstable environment. The objective is to contribute to the collective goal and maintain the navigation between individual balance and collective practice rhythm.

Another exciting activity is the Mini-Raid adventure, which is divided into three chapters. In the first chapter, each team receives a piece of the map to locate materials and create a multi-functional transport support necessary for survival. The second chapter involves a challenge with multiple activities, such as constructing a raft, using a slingshot, and balancing on a slackline. Finally, in the third chapter, the team faces a balance challenge and a gastronomical test.

Discovering the Local Heritage

The program also offers activities that encourage the discovery of the local heritage, which includes fauna, flora, and gastronomy. For instance, the “Adventure Champsaurine: The 5 Ingredients” activity sensitizes participants to local, organic products, and short circuits. The team will solve puzzles and enigmas to identify five ingredients for a recipe. They will then prepare the tart of Champsaur, using the ingredients from the local circuit, with the help of a chef.

Another activity is “Eco Challenge,” where participants learn about the principles of sustainable development. The team is divided into age categories or multi-generational groups, depending on the group’s spirit. The challenges include building a functional and aesthetic shelter, transporting water ecologically, and creating objects using bamboo.

Eductour: Discovering the Terroir

The Eductour is an active and fun way to discover the best of the terroir. It combines treasure hunting, GPS orientation, and gastronomy. Participants will visit local farms producing cheese, honey, and jam. They will solve puzzles and riddles to locate the sites and obtain the last clues to identify the products and their producers. The activity ends with a tasting session where participants can taste the different types of cheese, honey, and jam.

Kholanta: Discovering the Heritage

Kholanta is a game of puzzles and riddles where participants discover the local heritage, environment, and culture. Teams solve clues to reconstruct a portrait of a famous local person and identify the elements of the local heritage. They will also face a balance challenge and a sensory quiz.

The Incredible Talent

The program culminates with the Incredible Talent show, where participants showcase their talents and creativity, such as storytelling, dancing, singing, and sports. This activity is an opportunity to express oneself and celebrate the journey with others.

Conclusion

Steps to Nature Le Kali is an excellent opportunity to immerse oneself in nature while learning about the environment, ecological practices, and local heritage. The program offers a range of activities that provides a fun and engaging way to reflect on environmental issues. It is an ideal program for anyone interested in environmental education and has a passion for adventure. If you are looking for an exciting and educational program, Steps to Nature Le Kali is the perfect choice.

Source Link :Steps to the Nature Le Kali Saint-Michel-de-Chaillol lundi 17 juillet 2023/

Hiking Outdoor activities Eco-tourism Nature trails Alpine landscapes