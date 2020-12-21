NAUFAL KHAN Death -Obituary – Dead : WFM NAUFAL KHAN has Died .

By | December 21, 2020
0 Comment

WFM NAUFAL KHAN has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 21. 2020.

Noleen Chetty 14 hrs  · TODAY WE SAY GOODBYE TO A MEMBER OF WFM NAUFAL KHAN We are never ready to say goodbye forever even though we know it is a part of life. This day our hearts are heavy for losing someone so special, but as we mourn your death, we also celebrate your life. Rest in peace.Deepest Condolences to Naufal Khans family & friendsFRM WFM

