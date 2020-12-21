NAUFAL KHAN Death -Obituary – Dead : WFM NAUFAL KHAN has Died .
WFM NAUFAL KHAN has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 21. 2020.
Noleen Chetty 14 hrs · TODAY WE SAY GOODBYE TO A MEMBER OF WFM NAUFAL KHAN We are never ready to say goodbye forever even though we know it is a part of life. This day our hearts are heavy for losing someone so special, but as we mourn your death, we also celebrate your life. Rest in peace.Deepest Condolences to Naufal Khans family & friendsFRM WFM
Source: (20+) What Family Memes Group | Facebook
Tributess
wrote
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.