Navajo Nation’s former leader Peterson Zah dies at 85.

Peterson Zah, a prominent leader of the Navajo Nation, passed away at the age of 85. Zah served as the Navajo Nation’s leader for a total of eight years, from the 1980s to the 1990s. During his time in office, he worked to address issues like land disputes, economic development, and educational opportunity for Native Americans.

Zah was born in 1937 in the town of Breathitt, Arizona. He grew up on the Navajo Nation and received his education at local schools before studying at Arizona State University. After completing college, he returned to the Navajo Nation and entered politics, eventually becoming the vice-president of the Navajo Nation in 1974.

In 1982, Zah was elected as the Navajo Nation’s president, becoming the first leader to be elected under a new system of government that gave more power to the executive branch. During his first term in office, he focused on expanding economic development, advocating for the rights of Navajo people, and building relationships with neighboring communities.

Zah was re-elected in 1986, winning a second term as the Navajo Nation’s president. During this time, he continued his work on economic development, pushing for more partnerships with private businesses and the creation of tribal enterprises. He also focused on education, working to improve school facilities and increase educational opportunities for young people on the Navajo Nation.

After serving two terms, Zah stepped down as president in 1990. However, he was elected back into office four years later in 1994, serving another four-year term. During this time, he worked to address environmental issues on the Navajo Nation, advocating for more sustainable practices and better protection of natural resources.

Throughout his career, Zah was recognized for his contributions to the Navajo Nation and Native American communities across the country. He received numerous awards and honors, including the Indian National Finals Rodeo’s Lifetime Achievement Award and the Native American Music Awards’ Living Legend Award.

Zah’s passing is a significant loss to the Navajo Nation and the wider Native American community. His work and legacy will be remembered for years to come as an inspiration to future generations of leaders.

Source : @nytimes

Peterson Zah, who led the Navajo Nation, the largest tribal reservation in the U.S., for four years in the 1980s and then for another four in the ’90s, has died at 85.https://t.co/L2LFO4Ct2o — The New York Times (@nytimes) April 1, 2023

