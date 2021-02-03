Navreet Singh Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Navreet Singh has Died .

Navreet Singh has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 3. 2021.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

.@priyankagandhi ji will be in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh tomorrow February 4, to be with the family of Late Navreet Singh and offer her condolences. — Ruchira Chaturvedi (@RuchiraC) February 3, 2021

Ruchira Chaturvedi @RuchiraC . @priyankagandhi ji will be in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh tomorrow February 4, to be with the family of Late Navreet Singh and offer her condolences.

NOTICE.