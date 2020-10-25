Navy Lt. Rhiannon Ross and Morgan Garrett Death – Dead – Obituary : Pilots killed in a Plane crash

The Navy identified the pilots killed in a plane crash in Foley on Friday.

U.S. Navy Lt. Rhiannon Ross, 30, from Wixom, Michigan, and U.S. Coast Guard Ensign Morgan Garrett, 24, from Weddington, North Carolina died when the Navy T-6B Texan II trainer aircraft went down in a neighborhood around 4:30 p.m. No one on the ground was injured.

Crash investigators said the turboprop plane was on a routine training flight and took off from Whiting Field in Milton.

Lt. Ross was the flight instructor and Ensign Garrett was a student pilot. Fox10tv Reported.

Tributes

Thank you for your service Coast Guard Ensign Morgan Garrett of North Carolina and Navy Lt. Rhiannon Ross of Michigan. Your brothers and sisters have the watch. 🇺🇲⚓

