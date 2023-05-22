Nawanshahr accident victims : Tractor-trolley accident in Bassi village kills 3 women and injures 34, includes devotees from Paragpur and Mubarikpur villages.

Posted on May 22, 2023

Tragic Accident in Bassi Village: Three Women Killed and 34 Injured in Tractor-Trolley Mishap Involving Devotees from Paragpur and Mubarikpur Villages of Nawanshahr

A tragic incident occurred when a group of devotees from Paragpur and Mubarikpur villages of Nawanshahr were traveling in a tractor-trolley. The vehicle lost control and plummeted into a 100-foot-deep gorge in the hills of Bassi village near the Himachal border, resulting in the death of three women and injuries to 34 others.

News Source : The Tribune India

