“Nayanthara Biography”: Biography of Nayanthara: Family, Husband, Relationships, Age, Career, Debut, Education, Interesting Facts, Net Worth

Nayanthara Family, Husband, Affair, Age, Career, Debut Film, Education, Facts, Net Worth & Biography

Nayanthara, also known as Diana Mariam Kurian, is a well-known Indian film actress who has appeared in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films. Born on November 18, 1984, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Nayanthara hails from a Syrian Christian family. Let’s delve into Nayanthara’s family background, her personal life, and her professional journey.

Family Background

Nayanthara’s father, Kurian Kodiyattu, is an Indian Air Force officer, and her mother, Omana Kurian, is a homemaker. Nayanthara has one younger brother, Leno, who is also a serving officer in the Indian Air Force. Nayanthara’s family moved from Bengaluru to Kerala when she was a child, and she was raised in Tiruvalla, a small town in Kerala.

Personal Life

Nayanthara was in a relationship with actor Silambarasan, also known as Simbu, in 2006. However, the couple broke up soon after. Nayanthara was also in a relationship with actor Prabhu Deva, whom she met on the set of their film, Villu. However, the relationship ended in 2012, and Nayanthara moved on.

In 2018, Nayanthara got engaged to director Vignesh Shivan, who she met on the set of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. The couple has been together since then and is often seen together at public events.

Career

Nayanthara made her acting debut in the 2003 Malayalam film, Manassinakkare. She then went on to act in several Tamil and Telugu films, including Vallavan, Billa, Ghajini, Yaaradi Nee Mohini, and Boss Engira Bhaskaran. Nayanthara has won several awards for her performances, including four Filmfare Awards for Best Actress in Tamil and Telugu films.

Debut Film

Nayanthara made her acting debut in the Malayalam film, Manassinakkare, in 2003. The film starred Jayaram and Nayanthara in lead roles, and it was a commercial success. Nayanthara’s performance was appreciated, and she went on to win the Asianet Award for Best New Face of the Year.

Education

Nayanthara completed her schooling from various Air Force schools across the country. After completing her schooling, Nayanthara pursued a degree in English Literature from Marthoma College in Tiruvalla, Kerala. However, Nayanthara dropped out of college to pursue a career in acting.

Facts

– Nayanthara was named Diana Mariam Kurian at birth, but she changed her name to Nayanthara when she entered the film industry.

– Nayanthara is a trained classical dancer in Bharatanatyam and had her arangetram in the dance form.

– Nayanthara was the only actress to be featured in Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list in 2018.

– Nayanthara has been the brand ambassador for several brands, including Tata Sky, Pothys, and Frooti.

Net Worth

Nayanthara’s net worth is estimated to be around $10 million (approximately Rs. 73 crores). She is one of the highest-paid actresses in the South Indian film industry and charges around Rs. 5 crores per film.

Biography

Nayanthara is a talented actress who has made a mark in the South Indian film industry. She has won several awards for her performances and is one of the highest-paid actresses in the industry. Nayanthara’s personal life has been in the public eye, and she is currently engaged to director Vignesh Shivan. Nayanthara’s family background has played a significant role in shaping her career, and she continues to be a role model for aspiring actors in the industry.

