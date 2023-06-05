“Nayanthara net worth”: Nayanthara: A Look at Her Lifestyle, Biography, Net Worth, Family, and Gallery

Nayanthara: The Queen of South Indian Cinema

Nayanthara is one of the most popular actresses in the South Indian film industry. She has acted in over 75 films and has won several awards for her performances. Let’s take a closer look at her life, career, net worth, family, and gallery.

Biography

Nayanthara was born on November 18, 1984, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, India. Her real name is Diana Mariam Kurian. She completed her schooling in Tiruvalla, Kerala, and went on to study English Literature at Marthoma College, Tiruvalla.

Nayanthara started her career as a model and appeared in several commercials before making her acting debut in the 2003 Malayalam film, Manassinakkare. She then went on to act in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada films.

Career

Nayanthara made her Tamil debut in the 2005 film, Ayya, opposite Sarathkumar. She then appeared in several successful films such as Chandramukhi, Billa, Raja Rani, and Aramm. She has worked with some of the biggest stars in the industry such as Rajinikanth, Vijay, Ajith, and Suriya.

Nayanthara has also acted in Telugu films such as Sri Rama Rajyam, Maya, and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. She has won several awards for her performances, including four Filmfare Awards and a Nandi Award.

Net Worth

Nayanthara is one of the highest-paid actresses in the South Indian film industry. Her net worth is estimated to be around $10 million. She charges around Rs. 3-4 crore per film.

Family

Nayanthara was born to Kurian Kodiyattu and Omana Kurian. She has a brother named Leno. Nayanthara was in a relationship with actor Silambarasan but they broke up in 2006. She then dated director Prabhu Deva but they also ended their relationship in 2012.

Gallery

Nayanthara is known for her stunning looks and impeccable fashion sense. She has graced the covers of several magazines and has also been a brand ambassador for various products. Her photoshoots are always a treat to the eyes.

Conclusion

Nayanthara is a talented actress who has made a mark in the South Indian film industry. She is known for her performances in films and her stunning looks. Her net worth is a testament to her success and popularity. We wish her all the best for her future endeavors.

