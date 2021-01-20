Nazareth Barbell Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Nazareth Barbell has Died.
Nazareth Barbell has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 19. 2020.
Jake Snyder 4h · This is devastating. Gary and I struck up a bit of a friendship a few years ago at the Nazareth Barbell, and man was he always the sweetest and caring guy in the whole damn building. Always saying hi, asking how you’re doing, giving tips and advice on lifting, talking about his family….My condolences go out to his entire family and his two little boys. RIP.
Source: (20+) Facebook
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.