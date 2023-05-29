NBA Career Earnings: Age, Earnings, Girlfriend, and Car: A Look at NBA Careers

Malachi Flynn: Promising NBA Player with a Net Worth of $7 Million

Malachi Flynn, a professional basketball player for the Toronto Raptors of the National Basketball Association, has a net worth of $7 million as of 2023. The American athlete has a promising career ahead of him with his impressive skills on the court.

Biography

Malachi Flynn was born on May 9, 1998, in Tacoma, Washington. He attended Bellarmine Preparatory School where he first developed his interest in basketball. Flynn was an outstanding athlete during his high school years, contributing to his team’s victories in several championship games. He averaged 25 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists per game during his senior year.

Flynn continued his success in college, attending Washington State University for his freshman and sophomore year before transferring to San Diego State University. During his college career, he was awarded the title of Mountain West Conference Player of the Year and contributed to the Aztecs’ 30-2 record before the COVID-19 pandemic terminated their season early.

His exceptional college career led to his selection in the first round of the 2020 NBA draft by the Toronto Raptors, and he has demonstrated potential as a future key contributor for the team during his rookie season.

Net Worth

Malachi Flynn’s net worth is estimated to be around $7 million as of 2023. As a first-round NBA draft pick, he is expected to earn millions of dollars during his rookie contract, which can provide financial stability for life if handled wisely. Furthermore, consistent improvement and reliability as an NBA player may lead to numerous lucrative contract opportunities in the future.

Personal Life

Malachi Flynn has not publicly disclosed any information about his relationship status or family life.

Career

Flynn was drafted by the Toronto Raptors as the 29th overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft. During his college career, he received numerous accolades and achieved notable statistical performance. His performance in his last season at San Diego State included an average of 17.6 points, 5.1 assists, and 4.5 rebounds per game, leading the team to a 30-2 record.

Although he has had limited playing opportunities during his debut season, Flynn has demonstrated potential as a young point guard with proficient playmaking skills and persistent defense. He has maintained a mean of slightly above five points per game with a proficient 42% success rate from beyond the arc.

Social Media Presence

Instagram: Almost 64.2K followers

Twitter: Almost 13K followers

Facebook: N/A

YouTube: N/A

FAQs

What is the net worth of Malachi Flynn?

Malachi Flynn’s total net worth is around $7 million.

How old is Malachi Flynn?

Malachi Flynn is currently 25 years old (as of May 9, 2023).

How much does Malachi Flynn make annually?

Malachi Flynn earns an estimated salary of $0.5 million per year.

What is the height of Malachi Flynn?

Malachi Flynn’s height is 1.85m (6’1″).

