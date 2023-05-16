“NBA Draft Combine attendance”: Complete Roster of Players Participating in NBA Draft Combine

New Orleans Pelicans Prepare for 2023 NBA Draft Combine

As the New Orleans Pelicans’ season has come to an end, the team’s focus has shifted towards the upcoming 2023 NBA Draft. The next significant event in the draft cycle is the draft combine, which is set to begin on May 15th and run through May 21st. The combine will take place at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois, and will showcase the physical attributes and athletic capabilities of potential draft picks.

The NBA draft combine provides an opportunity for teams to evaluate prospects and get a glimpse of their strengths and weaknesses. The event measures a range of physical attributes, including height, wingspan, vertical jump, lane agility, and more. While some highly-coveted prospects may choose to forego the combine to avoid risking their draft stock, there are still plenty of promising players expected to participate.

The NBA has invited 78 players to the combine, although not all players may participate fully in the event. Some may choose to engage in some scrimmages, but opt-out of certain measurements or tests. Additionally, the projected first overall pick in the draft, Victor Wembanyama, was not invited to the combine due to his ongoing season in France.

As the Pelicans await the draft lottery to determine their official draft spot, they are most likely to land the 14th overall pick. With this pick, the team could be considering players like Gradey Dick, Kobe Bufkin, and Keyonte George, among others. These players are worth keeping an eye on throughout the combine and in the coming weeks leading up to the draft.

In conclusion, the NBA draft combine is a crucial event for teams to evaluate potential draft picks. While some highly-coveted prospects may choose to forego the event, there are still plenty of promising players expected to participate. As the New Orleans Pelicans prepare for the draft, they will be keeping an eye on players who could potentially strengthen their team in the upcoming season.

News Source : Pelican Debrief

Source Link :How many players are attending the NBA Draft combine? Full List/