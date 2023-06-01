“NBA Finals predictions”: The NBA Finals are Predicted to Conclude in 6 Games, the Most Frequent Outcome in History

NBA Finals: History Suggests It Will End in Six Games

As the 77th NBA Finals kick off on Thursday night in Denver, the history of the championship series suggests that it will end in six games. Out of the first 76 editions of the NBA Finals, the series has ended in six games 30 times, making it the most common outcome. The finals have gone to Game 7 on 19 occasions, ended in five games on 18 occasions, and wound up as a four-game sweep only nine times.

Each of the last four years has seen the finals end in exactly six games, with the Toronto Raptors defeating the Golden State Warriors in 2019, the Los Angeles Lakers defeating the Miami Heat in 2020, the Milwaukee Bucks defeating the Phoenix Suns in 2021, and the Golden State Warriors defeating the Boston Celtics in the previous season.

Denver Nuggets to Tie Franchise Record by Playing 50th Home Game

The Denver Nuggets will tie a franchise record by playing their 50th home game of the season on Thursday night when they host Game 1 of the NBA Finals. This means they will break the team record in Game 2 on Sunday night. Denver has already set a single-season franchise home wins mark, with 42 entering this series (42-7). If the Nuggets go 3-0 or 4-0 home in the NBA Finals, they will pass the 1976-77 team (38-6, .864) for the second-best home record in franchise history. They were 40-4 at home in 2012-13, the team’s single-season best mark.

Division Champions to Win NBA Title for the 11th Time in 12 Seasons

For the 11th time in the last 12 seasons, a division champion will win the NBA title. Denver won the Northwest Division, while Miami won the Southeast Division. Last season, the Golden State Warriors won the NBA title despite finishing 11 games behind Phoenix. That snapped a streak of 10 consecutive years when the eventual NBA champion also won its division. Before Golden State last year, the most recent division nonwinner to grab the title was Dallas in 2011.

Udonis Haslem Could Set Record in Final Season

If he appears in the NBA Finals, Miami’s Udonis Haslem – in his 20th and final season – would set a record. Haslem turns 43 on June 9. He could be the oldest player to appear in the title series, breaking the mark of 42 years, 58 days set by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on June 13, 1989. Abdul-Jabbar played 29 minutes in that game for the Los Angeles Lakers, in a loss to the Detroit Pistons. Abdul-Jabbar is one of four players to get playing time in the finals after turning 40; Herb Williams, Karl Malone, and Kevin Willis are the others. Juwan Howard – 39 years, 135 days old – is the oldest player to get into a finals game for the Heat, that one coming on the night they topped Oklahoma City for the 2012 title. Haslem didn’t appear in the 2020 finals. He last played a finals game on June 15, 2014, six days after his 34th birthday.

Miami Heat Need One Win to Break a Tie with 1998-99 New York Knicks

The Miami Heat needs one win to break a tie with the 1998-99 New York Knicks for most wins by an 8th seed in NBA playoff history. The Knicks went 12-8 in the playoffs that season on their way to the NBA Finals. The Heat are 12-6 so far in these playoffs. If the Heat win a game in this series, it’ll be their fifth win over a No. 1 seed so far in these playoffs. Under this format, put into place by the NBA in 1984, no 8th seeded team has gotten more than four wins against top-seeded opponents. The Knicks went 4-6 vs. No. 1 seeds in 1999; the Heat are 4-1 after ousting Milwaukee in Round 1 this year.

Erik Spoelstra Could Tie Gene Shue for 17th-Most Wins in NBA History

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra’s next win will be the 814th of his career, including playoffs. That’ll tie him with Gene Shue for 17th-most in NBA history.

In conclusion, with the history of the NBA Finals suggesting that it will end in six games, the Denver Nuggets, Miami Heat, Udonis Haslem, and Erik Spoelstra will all be looking to make history in their own ways in the 77th edition of the championship series.

