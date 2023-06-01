“NBA free agent guaranteed money”: Which NBA player entering free agency will secure the highest amount of guaranteed money?

The 2023 NBA offseason is shaping up to be one of the most intriguing in recent memory, with no clear-cut headliner free agent like Kevin Durant or Kawhi Leonard in 2019. Instead, there will be a group of talented players who can make a big difference on a championship contender, and it will be up to teams to determine who they believe is the best fit for them.

One player who could be in high demand is Draymond Green. The NBA’s most valuable postseason defender over the last decade, Green can fortify and amplify any defensive scheme as both a floor- and ceiling-raiser. His intelligence, mobility, and length should age reasonably well, and he could be a game-changer for teams looking to establish an identity on that end of the floor.

However, Green’s offensive limitations could be a concern for some teams. He has only made more than 34% of his 3-point attempts once in his career, and when he is not involved in the primary action as a ballhandler or screener, he is a massive offensive liability. Additionally, his fiery personality and history could turn off some suitors, but he remains an essential part of the Golden State Warriors’ success.

Another player who could be in high demand is James Harden, the 2017-18 NBA MVP. Harden has averaged at least 20 points per game in each of the past 11 seasons and has led the league in assists in four of the last seven years. His skill as a passer and scorer can transform lesser teams into more efficient ones, and he can lighten the load for his teammates.

However, Harden’s shortcomings as a defender and his disappointing playoff performances could be concerns for some teams. He is also turning 34 this offseason and is already well below his peak, raising questions about how his game will age. Additionally, his history of awkward exits from different teams could be a risk for potential suitors.

Kyrie Irving is another talented player who could be in high demand, but his off-court issues and injury history could be concerns for some teams. While Irving is unambiguously talented, the 2021-22 Nets’ offense was not that far above average when he worked as the sole creator without Durant and Harden. His slower first step and poor defense as he ages could also be detrimental to his game.

Khris Middleton, who can opt out of his $40.4 million player option, is a versatile player who can fit alongside star players with almost any skill set. He is a 39% 3-point shooter who can both generate and convert tough shots, and his ability to be a key cog in a successful offense could make him a valuable addition to any team.

However, Middleton’s individual efficiency has typically been closer to league average than dominant, and his ability to be a play finisher rather than an advantage creator could limit his value to some teams. Additionally, his inability to hold his own guarding Jimmy Butler in the Bucks’ first-round series against the Miami Heat could be a concern for some teams.

Overall, the 2023 NBA offseason will be an interesting one to watch, with no clear-cut headliner free agent and a group of talented players who could make a big difference on a championship contender. It will be up to teams to determine who they believe is the best fit for their team and who they are willing to invest in for the long term.

