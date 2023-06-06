“NBA greatness”: Shaq Decimates NBA Top 10 List for Disrespecting His and Kobe Bryant’s Legacy

Shaq Totally Destroys NBA Top 10 List After It Openly Disrespected His And Kobe Bryant Greatness

The NBA Top 10 List

Recently, the NBA released its top 10 list of the greatest players of all time. This list includes the likes of Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain, Shaquille O’Neal, Tim Duncan, and Kobe Bryant. While this list has been widely discussed and debated, it has also received criticism from some of the greatest players in NBA history.

Shaq and Kobe’s Greatness

Two players who have been openly disrespected by this list are Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant. Shaq and Kobe were dominant players in their era, winning three consecutive championships with the Los Angeles Lakers from 2000-2002. They were both named NBA Finals MVP during this time, and their partnership on the court was one of the greatest in NBA history.

Shaq’s Response

Shaq was not happy with his placement on the NBA top 10 list, and he made his feelings known on social media. In a tweet, Shaq said, “There’s no way I’m not in the top 5.” He went on to say that he would “destroy” anyone who disagreed with him.

Shaq’s Accomplishments

Shaq’s argument for being in the top 5 is a strong one. He is a 4-time NBA champion, a 3-time NBA Finals MVP, a 15-time NBA All-Star, and a 3-time NBA MVP. He is also one of the most dominant centers to ever play the game, and his impact on the court cannot be denied.

Kobe’s Response

Kobe Bryant, who passed away tragically in 2020, was also disrespected by the NBA top 10 list. Kobe was ranked at number 9 on the list, which many people believe is too low. Kobe’s former teammate and close friend, Shaq, was quick to defend him.

Shaq and Kobe’s Dominance

Shaq and Kobe were dominant players during their time together on the Lakers. They won three championships in a row, and their partnership on the court was one of the greatest in NBA history. Kobe was a 5-time NBA champion, a 2-time NBA Finals MVP, an 18-time NBA All-Star, and a 1-time NBA MVP. His accomplishments on the court are nothing short of remarkable.

The Importance of Respect

The NBA top 10 list has caused a lot of controversy, and it has shown the importance of respecting the accomplishments of great players. Shaq and Kobe were two of the greatest players to ever play the game, and they deserve to be recognized for their contributions to the sport.

The Legacy of Shaq and Kobe

Shaq and Kobe’s legacy in the NBA will never be forgotten. They were both dominant players who left their mark on the game. Their partnership on the court was one of the greatest in NBA history, and their accomplishments speak for themselves.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the NBA top 10 list has caused a lot of controversy, and it has shown the importance of respecting the accomplishments of great players. Shaq and Kobe were two players who were disrespected by the list, but their legacy in the NBA will never be forgotten. They were both dominant players who left their mark on the game, and their partnership on the court was one of the greatest in NBA history.

