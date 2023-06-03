“NBA player earnings”: Career Earnings and Spouse of NBA Player by Age

Frank Vogel Net Worth, Biography, Age, Wife, Height, Weight, and More

Frank Vogel is an American professional basketball coach with a net worth of $10 Million. He has served as a coach for various professional basketball teams, including the Indiana Pacers, Orlando Magic, and Los Angeles Lakers.

According to various online resources, Frank Vogel’s estimated net worth is around $10 Million. He has made his net worth by signing contracts with professional basketball teams and also by appearing at events.

Frank Vogel Biography

Frank Vogel was born on 21st June 1973 in Wildwood Crest, New Jersey, United States. He attended Wildwood High School and later Juniata College and the University of Kentucky.

Frank Vogel: Career and Awards

Frank Vogel started his professional career in basketball as an assistant coach for the Boston Celtics in 2001. He later served as an assistant for the Philadelphia 76ers and the Indiana Pacers before becoming the head coach for the Orlando Magic and the Los Angeles Lakers. He has received awards such as NBA Champion and NBA All-Star Game head coach.

Frank Vogel Relationship and More

Frank Vogel is married to Jenifer Vogel, and they have two children together. He is known for keeping his personal life private and away from the media.

Frequently Asked Questions

