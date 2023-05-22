“NBA Playoff viewing guide”: “Tips for Selecting and Viewing NBA Playoff Matches”

The NBA Playoffs Continue with Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals: Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat

The Boston Celtics (57-25) face the Miami Heat (44-38) in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET. Miami is currently leading the series 3-0 after winning Game 3 with a score of 128-102. As Miami aims for a sweep, we take a look at the Celtics-Heat Game 4 prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Celtics-Heat Game 4 Odds

Here are the current Celtics-Heat Game 4 odds, courtesy of FanDuel:

Boston Celtics: +1.5 (+100)

Miami Heat: -1.5 (-108)

Over: 216 (-110)

Under: 216 (-110)

How to Watch Celtics vs. Heat

Watch Celtics-Heat live on TNT at 8:30 p.m. ET/ 5:30 p.m. PT. You can also watch the game with a free trial of fuboTV.

Why The Celtics Could Cover the Spread

Despite being favored to win the NBA Finals after their Game 1 loss, the Boston Celtics now face an uphill battle to turn the series around. However, they will undoubtedly be playing with a sense of urgency in Game 4. To cover the spread, the Celtics need their stars, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, to step up and play to their usual standards. In addition, the role players need to nail their shots from beyond the arc.

Why The Heat Could Cover the Spread

Miami is coming off a convincing 26-point win in Game 3 and has yet to win a game by fewer than six points this series. The Heat are now favored for the first time in the series and have a good chance of closing out the Celtics via a sweep. Look out for Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, and Kyle Lowry to continue their strong performances in Game 4.

Final Celtics-Heat Prediction & Pick

Miami is listed as 1.5-point favorites in Game 4, which feels too low given their dominant performances thus far. Expect the Heat to win by more than the spread and close out the series with a sweep.

Final Celtics-Heat Prediction & Pick: Miami Heat -1.5 (-108)

