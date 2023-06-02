“NBA playoffs songs”: Our Playlist: Choosing the Most Memorable NBA Playoffs Songs from the Past 20 Years

Every NBA playoffs has its own unique identity, a musical motion orchestrated by many moving parts. The music played during the playoffs and finals can create an auditory description of our emotions that can’t possibly be described with words. It’s the perfect complement to the theater of basketball.

The NBA Finals tends to have a signature moment, an incredible block, a devastating shot for a home crowd, or a gigantic rally on the road to avoid a 2-0 deficit. It’s the culmination of an entire season’s hard work and dedication, and the music played during the finals can make or break the experience.

Over the last 20 years, The Athletic’s Eric Drobny and Jason Jones have compiled a list of some of the most-heard songs during the playoffs. Some of the tracks listed here are not the theme or signature song by the broadcaster or the league, but were often played throughout the playoffs. Others were specifically written for the finals as the lead track for the broadcast.

2003: Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Get Enough”

This was not a very good song, and Timberlake was not at the height of his career at the time. It’s a little slow and boring despite coming from a Hall of Famer. It was replaced by an LL Cool J song during the finals.

2004: Destiny’s Child, “Lose My Breath”

This song was a good choice for the NBA because it was on the pop side and catchy. It was the end of the Shaq-Kobe era, and the Pistons dismantled the Lakers.

Black Eyed Peas, “Let’s Get It Started”

This song was overplayed beyond belief during this period, and it’s one of their worst songs.

2005: Rob Thomas “This Is How a Heart Breaks”

This song was a good choice for the finals, and it just works in context. It’s not a song that most people would choose to play on their own, but it was a good fit for the NBA.

2006: Pussycat Dolls, “Right Now”

This song featured Latin horns, and it was an early meme when Ronny Turiaf danced from the bench. It was a good choice for the finals because it sounds like a song you’d hear in Miami.

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, “Runnin’ Down a Dream”

This song brings the energy, and it just works in context. It’s a good fit for a team chasing a championship.

2007: Pussycat Dolls, “Right Now”

This song worked so well that they ran it back the following year.

2008: Def Leppard and Tim McGraw, “Nine Lives”

This song is not for everyone, but it brings the energy and has a broader appeal.

2009: U2, “Get On Your Boots”

This was a hard pass for everyone. It was just not a good fit for the finals.

2010: Rolling Stones, “Rip This Joint”

This song was a good fit for the finals, and it brought back fans from the ’70s and ’80s.

2011: Nicole Scherzinger and Jason Bonham, “Black Dog”

This song had a modern twist on a Led Zeppelin classic and was a good fit for the finals.

2012: Goodie Mob, “Fight to Win”

This song was about four years too late to capitalize on The great CeeLo revival, but it was a good fit for the finals with its fighting theme.

2013: will.i.am, “#thatPOWER”

This song was classic 2013 Skrillex/music festival-inspired noise, but it worked well in the context of the NBA superstars doing a video shoot with will.i.am.

In conclusion, the music played during the NBA playoffs and finals can create an auditory description of our emotions that can’t possibly be described with words. The right choice of music can make or break the experience of the finals. Some songs were a good fit for the finals, while others missed the mark. Nonetheless, the music played during the finals is an integral part of the theater of basketball.

