NBA Rankings: Shaquille O’Neal Expresses Outrage over ‘Top-10’ NBA Players List in Front of His 46,700,000 Followers, Citing Kobe Bryant and Disagreeing with His Placement: “Absolutely Not”

Shaquille O’Neal, one of the most dominant players in NBA history, recently expressed his dissatisfaction with a ‘Top 10’ NBA players list that ranked him and Kobe Bryant at the ninth and tenth positions, respectively. Shaq, who has previously stated that he wants his legacy to be recognized as the most dominant player of all time, took to social media to voice his opinion on the list.

The list had Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar occupying the top three spots. Bill Russell and Magic Johnson were ranked fourth and fifth, respectively. However, Shaq’s main issue was with the placement of Wilt Chamberlain, Larry Bird, and Tim Duncan above him and Kobe.

While all the players on the list are legends of the game, Shaq’s frustration may stem from the fact that he and Kobe have more championship rings than Bird and Chamberlain. The Lakers duo was also the only ones on the list to three-peat after Jordan’s Chicago Bulls did it twice in the 90s.

After Shaq posted the list on his social media, NBA fans had a lot to say. Some agreed with Shaq’s sentiments, while others had their own opinions on who should be higher or lower on the list. Some even came up with their own lists.

It’s important to note that selecting the ten greatest players from the NBA’s rich history is a subjective endeavor. The qualifiers used to rank the players often vary from person to person. Therefore, it’s not surprising that such a list may offend some people, especially if they have their own biases.

In conclusion, Shaq’s frustration with the ‘Top 10’ NBA players list is understandable. While the list is subjective and open to interpretation, it’s clear that Shaq and Kobe have left an indelible mark on the game of basketball and deserve recognition as two of the greatest players of all time.

Shaquille O’Neal NBA players Kobe Bryant Top 10 list Criticism

News Source : The SportsRush

Source Link :‘Furious’ Shaquille O’Neal Rips Apart ‘Top-10’ NBA Players List in Front of His 46,700,000 Followers Due to Kobe Bryant and His Position: “Hell to the Naww”/