NBA\’s Ja Morant faces additional discipline, says Commissioner Adam Silver

Ja Morant : Ja Morant not being charged with a crime won’t prevent NBA penalties

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver stated that Ja Morant displaying a gun on social media twice without being charged with a crime will not prevent the NBA from imposing more discipline on him. The NBA is preparing to announce the penalty for Morant’s second gun incident shortly after the NBA Finals. The Detroit Pistons announced that Monty Williams will be their new coach, but the terms of the six-year contract were not disclosed. The Vegas Golden Knights will face the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final, where the winner will be determined from the net out. Chris Bassitt pitched the Blue Jays over the New York Mets 3-0 while his wife was in labor, and Merrill Kelly threw seven strong innings, leading the Arizona Diamondbacks to their sixth straight win over the Atlanta Braves 3-2. Novak Djokovic expressed his displeasure over the negative reaction he received from spectators during his third-round victory at the French Open while also stating that he can feed off negativity during tennis matches.

News Source : WDRB

