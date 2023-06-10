NBC4 Washington Reports Fatalities in Shooting Incident on Lake Drive in Waldorf today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office reported two fatalities resulting from a shooting that occurred early Friday morning in Waldorf, Maryland. The police were alerted to the incident around 6 am after receiving reports of gunshots in the 2500 block of Lake Drive. Upon arriving at the scene, officials discovered Deangelo C’Quan Beale, aged 24, lying in the parking lot of an apartment complex with gunshot wounds. Beale was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim, Marquise Deontae Jackson, aged 22, was taken to a nearby hospital by an unidentified individual. However, Jackson died from his gunshot injuries. It is unclear whether the shooting was a result of a third party or a shootout between the two men. The Charles County police asserted that the shooting was not a random occurrence, but no further information has been released. The authorities have requested anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective Bringley at 301-609-6499.

Waldorf shooting Lake Drive shooting Fatal shooting in Waldorf Homicide investigation in Waldorf Gun violence in Maryland

News Source : Maggie More

Source Link :Two people dead after a shooting on Lake Drive in Waldorf – NBC4 Washington/