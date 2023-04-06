NC Native Leon Levine, Family Dollar Founder, Dies at 85

Leon Levine, a native of North Carolina and the founder of Family Dollar, has passed away at the age of 85.

Leon Levine, a North Carolina native and the founder of the popular retail chain, Family Dollar, passed away at the age of 85, as confirmed by his foundation. Born in Wadesboro, North Carolina on June 8, 1937, Levine opened the first Family Dollar store on Central Avenue in Charlotte in November of 1959. His vision for affordable, convenient shopping for families gained tremendous popularity and soon the company expanded to thousands of stores all over the country.

After retiring from the retail industry in 2003, Levine dedicated himself to philanthropy and founded the Leon Levine Foundation. The foundation focuses on supporting education, healthcare, human services, and Jewish values, and invests in many nonprofits across the Carolinas.

Levine’s philanthropic work and generosity did not go unnoticed, and several organizations mourned his passing. The University of North Carolina at Charlotte (UNC Charlotte) sent a statement to Queen City News saying, “Leon Levine and his wife, Sandra, have been stalwart supporters of UNC Charlotte. Through their generosity, hundreds of Levine Scholars have had the opportunity to pursue excellence in the classroom, while giving back to the community around them. UNC Charlotte sends its deepest condolences to Sandra Levine and the entire Levine family as we mourn the passing of a man who helped transform education at our University and has improved the lives of countless Charlotteans.”

Atrium Health, a nonprofit healthcare system based in Charlotte, also expressed their condolences, stating that “Leon’s passing is a profound loss for the Atrium Health family and beyond. He dedicated his life to helping others and, through his major investments, he shaped the way we deliver care at Atrium Health, especially in pediatric and cancer care.” The organization further added that Levine’s legacy will continue to live on through the countless lives he has touched through his philanthropic work.

In addition to his philanthropic contributions, Levine also impacted the retail industry and set a standard for convenient and affordable shopping for families all over the country. His legacy will continue to influence and inspire future generations in both the retail industry and the philanthropic world.