Nc State Student Deaths : Honoring the Memories of Deceased NC State Students: A Tragic Reminder

Honoring the Memories of the Deceased NC State Students Amid Tragic Events

Remembering Tragedy at NC State University

Introduction

Tragedy is a heartbreaking part of life that no one wants to experience. Unfortunately, over the years, North Carolina State University has been hit by several tragedies, leaving the community devastated and mourning for the loss of their beloved students.

The Tragedies

Throughout the years, NC State has lost several students, including:

Drew Dobson – a junior studying mechanical engineering, who was killed in a car accident in 2002

Eric Lupton – a senior studying computer engineering, who passed away as a result of a tragic accident in 2008

Rachel Rosoff and Joseph Johnson – Rosoff, a sophomore studying environmental science, was electrocuted while swimming in a pool, and Johnson, a senior studying business administration, was killed in a motorcycle accident on his way to work. Both deaths occurred in 2016.

Tyler Hilinski – a quarterback for Washington State University, but with ties to NC State, who took his own life in 2018 at the age of 21.

Honoring Their Memory

Each of these students was unique and had a promising future ahead of them. To honor their memory, NC State has established memorials and scholarships in their honor. These serve as a reminder of the impact that these students had on the university and the community.

A Reminder to Cherish Life

Tragedy strikes when we least expect it, reminding us to cherish the time we have with our loved ones. The loss of these students is a tragedy, but their memory lives on, and they will always be a part of the NC State community.