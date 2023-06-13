NC Teens Austin Davis and Aiden Humphries Die in Fatal Car Crash Following Police Chase, According to Troopers







Austin Davis and Aiden Humphries Obituary

North Carolina teenagers Austin Davis and Aiden Humphries tragically lost their lives on Friday, August 13th, 2021, after a police chase ended in a fatal crash. According to troopers, the teens were driving a stolen car and led police on a chase before crashing into a concrete wall.

Austin Davis, 18, was a senior at East Forsyth High School and was described by his family as a loving and caring son and brother. He was known for his infectious smile and his passion for music.

Aiden Humphries, 16, was a sophomore at Glenn High School and was described by his family as a kind and gentle soul. He loved playing video games and spending time with his friends and family.

The families of Austin and Aiden are devastated by their loss and are asking for privacy during this difficult time. They are grateful for the outpouring of love and support from their community.

Rest in peace, Austin and Aiden. You will be deeply missed.





