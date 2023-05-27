“NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship Weekend streaming”: Watching the 2023 NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship Weekend Without Cable: A Guide

2023 NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship Weekend: How to Watch Live

Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania will be home to the 2023 NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship Weekend, where four of the top-five seeds will compete for a chance to win a national title. Three of the teams representing the ACC are Duke, Notre Dame, and Virginia, and one representing the Big Ten is Penn State. The remaining four teams have combined for 47 national semifinal appearances, with Virginia leading the pack with 25. Duke has 14, Notre Dame has 6, and Penn State has 2.

For fans that cannot be in attendance to watch the games live, there are several ways to watch the 2023 NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship Weekend.

When to Watch

Saturday, May 27

Semifinal #1: No. 1 Duke vs No. 5 Penn State | 12:00 PM ET, ESPN2/ESPN+

Semifinal #2: No. 2 Virginia vs No. 3 Notre Dame | 2:30 PM ET, ESPN2/ESPN+

Monday, May 29

National Championship Game | 1 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+

How to Watch the 2023 NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship Weekend Without Cable

Fans can watch all of the lacrosse action from the City of Brotherly Love live on ESPN and ESPN2 on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, and other compatible devices with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, Vidgo, and YouTube TV. The final four games will also simulstream on ESPN+.

Watch the 2023 NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship Weekend Live For Free

DIRECTV STREAM and Fubo both offer free live streams of the 2023 NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship Weekend on ESPN and ESPN2. New eligible subscribers can try DIRECTV STREAM for free for 5 days or try Fubo for free for one week.

You can find out more about how to stream the 2023 NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship Weekend below.

Watch the 2023 NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship Weekend Live on ESPN+

ESPN+ will simulstream the crowning of the 2023 lacrosse national champion. You can watch all of the action on the field and more for only $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year.

Sign up for ESPN+

Watch the 2023 NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship Weekend Live on DIRECTV STREAM

Stream the 2023 NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship live with DIRECTV STREAM. The Entertainment package includes ESPN, ESPN2, and over 75 channels, so viewers can watch each shot of the four remaining teams on the field and more for only $74.99 per month. There are no contracts, no hidden fees, and a subscription includes unlimited cloud DVR storage.

New subscribers can take advantage of a 5-day free trial before subscribing. Sign up now and you can save $10 each month for the first 3 months.

Sign up for DIRECTV STREAM

Watch the 2023 NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship Weekend Live on Fubo

ESPN and ESPN2 are available as part of the Pro plan from Fubo. You can stream the last four men’s NCAA lacrosse teams compete and over 100 sporting events live. The plan includes over 140 channels for only $74.99 per month. Relive your favorite moments during the day and rewatch your favorite shows with 1000 hours and Cloud DVR space.

New subscribers can try Fubo for free for one week.

Sign up for Fubo

Watch the 2023 NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship Weekend Live on Hulu + Live TV

Skip the high cost of cable and stream ESPN, ESPN2, and over 85 channels on Hulu + Live TV for $69.99 per month. The service offers unlimited access to the Hulu library, Disney+, and live sports on ESPN+ for no additional charge. Record your favorite moments during the 2023 NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship Weekend and much more for up to 9 months with unlimited DVR storage.

Sign up for Hulu + Live TV

Watch the 2023 NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship Weekend Live on Sling TV

One of the most affordable ways to steam this weekend’s NCAA lacrosse games is with Sling Orange. For $40 per month, subscribers can watch the game on ESPN, ESPN2, and over 30 channels with 50 hours of DVR storage to record the biggest moments of the day.

New subscribers can get $10 off of their first month.

Sign up for Sling TV

Watch the 2023 NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship Weekend Live on Vidgo

Another way to watch the men’s lacrosse semifinals and finals games live on ESPN and ESPN2 is with the Plus plan from Vidgo. For $69.99 per month, you can stream over 110+ live channels, on-demand, and record the event with DVR.

Sign up for Vidgo

Watch the 2023 NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship Weekend Live on YouTube TV

Stream over 100 channels, including all of the drama unfolding on the field live on ESPN and ESPN2 with YouTube TV for only $72.99 per month. The service includes unlimited DVR which will allow you to rewatch each selection and the ability to share 6 accounts per household.

Sign up for YouTube TV

