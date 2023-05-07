NCCU athlete death Today : AD confirms death of NCCU athlete who collapsed at gym

AD confirms NCCU athlete passed away following gym collapse

Devin Butts, a 22-year-old basketball player for N.C. Central University, collapsed while playing in the main gym earlier this week and died on May 5, according to the university’s athletic director. Butts, a three-point specialist from Macon, Georgia, was on track to graduate this summer with a bachelor’s degree in behavioral and social sciences. He still had a year of eligibility to play and had planned to return for next year, said Athletic Director Louis Perkins. Doctors are now trying to identify the cause of his collapse. Perkins said the team wasn’t practicing when the collapse happened, and there were “only a small number of individuals” in the gym at the time.

News Source : Dan Kane

Source Link :NCCU athlete died after collapsing at gym, AD says/