NCDs: What is the Strategy to Put an End to the Menace of Non-Communicable Diseases at the World Health Assembly?

With non-communicable diseases (NCDs) responsible for three-quarters of global deaths, the World Health Organization (WHO) has created a list of “Best Buys” that provide countries with tools to address these diseases. Health Policy Watch recently spoke to Nandita Murukutla about the key interventions and measures that low-income countries can adopt to combat increasing obesity and diabetes. Murukutla highlighted the importance of implementing policies that target behavioural risk factors, such as tobacco use, unhealthy diets, alcohol consumption and inadequate physical activity. She suggested that healthy food policies, such as sugary beverage taxes and marketing restrictions, can be effective in reducing the consumption of unhealthy products. Murukutla also discussed the “commercial determinants of health,” which refers to the systems, practices, and pathways through which commercial actors drive health and inequity. She argued that tobacco control is a global success story due to the World Health Organization’s Framework Convention on Tobacco Control bringing countries together in a global treaty to reduce tobacco use, alongside steady and committed investments and the implementation of WHO’s technical package, MPOWER. However, alcohol has faced fewer legislative measures compared to other commercial determinants of health despite being a leading driver of deaths. Murukutla suggested that effective, evidence-based measures, including taxation and regulating availability and access to alcohol, are available to all countries. Finally, Murukutla discussed the role of the WHO and others in protecting countries from corporate influence, arguing that governments should dictate policies with the support of trusted actors such as civil society organizations. She suggested that WHO leadership must offer recommendations with real potential to thwart industry influence and hold the process accountable.

News Source : Health Policy Watch

