NC’s Leon Levine, Founder of Family Dollar, Dies at 85

Leon Levine, the founder of Family Dollar and a native of North Carolina, has passed away at the age of 85.

Family Dollar Founder Leon Levine Passes Away at 85

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Leon Levine, the founder of Family Dollar and a beloved figure in Charlotte, North Carolina. He died at the age of 85, leaving behind a legacy that will be remembered for years to come.

A Look Back at Leon Levine’s Life and Career

Leon Levine was born on June 8, 1937, in Wadesboro, North Carolina, and he would go on to have a successful career as an entrepreneur and philanthropist. He opened his first store, called Family Dollar, on Central Avenue in Charlotte in November 1959. This store was the beginning of a business that would grow to thousands of stores across the United States, providing affordable goods to many families across the country.

Along with the growth of his business venture, Leon Levine also became known for his philanthropy work, focusing on areas like education, healthcare, human services, and Jewish values.

The Leon Levine Foundation: Continuing a Legacy of Philanthropy

After his retirement in 2003, Leon Levine turned his focus to the Leon Levine Foundation, which he established in 1980 to support programs and organizations that improve the human condition. According to the organization’s website, the foundation has invested in various non-profit organizations across the Carolinas that align with its mission.

The Leon Levine Foundation is based out of Charlotte, and it has made significant contributions to various causes in the local community, from education to healthcare to nonprofit organizations that serve those in need. A few examples of its contributions include:

Investment in education scholarships and programs to help students reach their full potential.

Support for healthcare organizations and research initiatives that aim to improve health outcomes in the community.

Investments in organizations that serve human services needs, such as food banks, homeless shelters, and family service organizations.

Philanthropic support for Jewish organizations and initiatives that help to build community and promote understanding across communities.

A Man of Influence and Inspiration

Leon Levine was more than just a successful businessman and philanthropist. He was a man who inspired countless individuals through his dedication, generosity, and commitment to making the world a better place. His legacy will continue to inspire and influence people for generations to come.

He will be deeply missed by those who knew him, and his impact will continue to be felt for years to come.