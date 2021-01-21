ND Magadani Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : JMPD officer ND Magadani has Died .

By | January 21, 2021
0 Comment

ND Magadani Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : JMPD officer ND Magadani has Died .

JMPD officer ND Magadani has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 21. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Jo’burg Metro Police Department – JMPD @JoburgMPD It is with great sadness that we mourn the loss of #JMPD officer ND Magadani who worked at #RegionF1 Operations. He passed on this week following a short illness. Our thoughts & prayers are with his family, friends & colleagues. May his Soul Rest in Peace. #RIPJoburgsFinest

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.