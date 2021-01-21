ND Magadani Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : JMPD officer ND Magadani has Died .
JMPD officer ND Magadani has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 21. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
It is with great sadness that we mourn the loss of #JMPD officer ND Magadani who worked at #RegionF1 Operations. He passed on this week following a short illness. Our thoughts & prayers are with his family, friends & colleagues. May his Soul Rest in Peace. #RIPJoburgsFinest 👮🏿♂️🕊️ pic.twitter.com/G1rOzummj8
— Jo'burg Metro Police Department – JMPD (@JoburgMPD) January 21, 2021
