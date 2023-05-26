“NDTV CSDS survey Rahul Gandhi”: Sujit Nair’s Editorial: NDTV CSDS Survey Compares Popularity of Rahul Gandhi and Others

Editorial with Sujit Nair: Who is more popular? – NDTV CSDS survey | Rahul Gandhi

Politics is a game of popularity, and there is no denying the fact that the leader who enjoys more popularity among the masses is likely to emerge victorious. In this context, the recent NDTV CSDS survey, which tried to gauge the popularity of various political leaders, has thrown up some interesting findings. One of the most talked-about aspects of the survey is the popularity of Rahul Gandhi, the scion of the Nehru-Gandhi family and the former president of the Indian National Congress. In this editorial, we will analyze the survey findings and try to answer the question – is Rahul Gandhi more popular than his rivals?

The NDTV CSDS Survey

Before we delve into the popularity of Rahul Gandhi, let’s take a quick look at the NDTV CSDS survey and its methodology. The survey, which was conducted in early 2021, covered a sample size of 30,000 respondents across 222 parliamentary constituencies in India. The respondents were asked various questions related to their political preferences, the performance of the government, and the popularity of various political leaders. The survey findings were based on the responses of the respondents.

Is Rahul Gandhi More Popular?

Now, let’s come to the question at hand – is Rahul Gandhi more popular than his rivals? The survey findings suggest that Rahul Gandhi enjoys a decent level of popularity among the masses. According to the survey, 33% of the respondents found Rahul Gandhi to be the most popular leader in India, followed by Narendra Modi (24%), Amit Shah (8%), and Arvind Kejriwal (6%). This indicates that Rahul Gandhi is the second most popular leader in India, after Narendra Modi.

However, the popularity of Rahul Gandhi varies across different regions and demographics. For instance, the survey found that Rahul Gandhi enjoys the highest popularity in the southern states of India, where 53% of the respondents found him to be the most popular leader. On the other hand, his popularity is relatively low in the northern states, where only 18% of the respondents found him to be the most popular leader. Similarly, his popularity is higher among women (36%) than men (29%).

The Challenges Ahead

While the survey findings suggest that Rahul Gandhi enjoys a decent level of popularity among the masses, there are several challenges that he needs to overcome if he wants to emerge as a serious contender for the prime ministerial post. One of the biggest challenges is the lack of a clear vision and agenda. Rahul Gandhi has often been criticized for being vague and indecisive on several issues, including the economy, foreign policy, and national security. He needs to come up with a clear and coherent vision that resonates with the aspirations of the people.

Another challenge that Rahul Gandhi needs to overcome is the perception of being a dynast. Rahul Gandhi belongs to the Nehru-Gandhi family, which has dominated Indian politics for several decades. While he has been trying to shed this image, the perception still persists among a significant section of the population. He needs to demonstrate his competence and leadership skills to convince the people that he is not just a product of his lineage.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the NDTV CSDS survey suggests that Rahul Gandhi enjoys a decent level of popularity among the masses, especially in the southern states and among women. However, he needs to overcome several challenges, including the lack of a clear vision and the perception of being a dynast, if he wants to emerge as a serious contender for the prime ministerial post. It remains to be seen whether Rahul Gandhi can rise up to the challenge and fulfill the aspirations of the people.

