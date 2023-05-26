‘nduja prawn tagliatelle recipe: Recipe for Tagliatelle with Spicy ‘Nduja, Succulent Prawns, Zesty Lemon, and Crunchy Fried Crumbs

Recipe: Spicy Prawn Tagliatelle

If you’re looking for a quick and easy pasta recipe that packs a punch, this spicy prawn tagliatelle is just the thing. The recipe can also be adapted to use scallops or squid instead of prawns, and you could add roast cherry tomatoes or fried chunks of aubergine (with little chunks of ricotta too if you like) instead of seafood. With its versatile nature, this recipe is incredibly useful and adaptable.

Timings

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes

Serves: Four

Ingredients

5 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped, plus 2 more grated to a purée

65g coarse white breadcrumbs

Finely grated zest of 1 lemon, plus juice of ½

½ bulb of fennel

10g unsalted butter

½ onion, finely chopped

40g ’nduja, broken into chunks

250g raw king prawns

440g tagliatelle

2 tbsp finely chopped flat-leaf parsley

Method

Heat a tablespoon and a half of oil in a sauté pan and add the chopped garlic. Stir on a low heat until it loses its rawness. Add the breadcrumbs and increase the heat. Cook for two minutes, keeping them on the move with a spatula and adding the zest. Season. Scrape the crumbs onto a plate (they dry better if spread out). Set aside. Cut the fennel in two. Discard the coarse tips and base of each piece. Keep any fronds. Chop the rest finely. Heat two tablespoons of oil in the pan and add half the butter. Over a medium-low heat, fry the fennel and onion until soft, then stir in the garlic purée and ’nduja. Break the ’nduja down as much as you can with the back of a spoon. Be careful not to overheat it – you just want it to melt. Take off the heat and cover with a lid. Dry the prawns with kitchen paper; if they’re wet, they’ll just steam. Cook the tagliatelle according to the packet instructions in salted water. At the same time, heat a tablespoon and a half of oil in a frying pan. When really hot, add the prawns. Cook quickly, tossing them around a little, until pink. Season as you go. Let the rest of the butter melt with them and add the lemon juice. Cover with a lid. Drain the tagliatelle, reserving some cooking water. Add to the sauté pan. Gently heat the ’nduja mix, tossing the pasta through. Add the prawns and their juices, parsley, and any fennel fronds, chopped. Mix in some cooking water if needed. Serve in warm pasta bowls or plates, topped with crumbs.

With its spicy kick and unique blend of flavors, this spicy prawn tagliatelle is sure to become a new favorite in your recipe collection. Enjoy!

