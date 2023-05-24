“NE Portland shooting death” today : NE Portland shooting leads to man’s death

Posted on May 24, 2023

NE Portland Shooting Results in Fatality of a Man today 2023.
Police in Portland, Oregon are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the North Tabor neighbourhood on Wednesday morning. Officers discovered a deceased man when they arrived at the scene. The victim has not yet been identified, and no arrests have been made. Homicide detectives are investigating the incident.

News Source : https://www.kptv.com

