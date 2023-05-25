“NE Portland shooting death” today : NE Portland shooting results in man’s death

NE Portland shooting results in the death of a man today 2023.

The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Wednesday morning in the North Tabor neighborhood. Further details about the incident have not been released at this time.

News Source : https://www.kptv.com

