“Nebraska Governors”: The 10 Latest Governors of Nebraska in Chronological Order

10 Most Recent Nebraska Governors

Nebraska, being one of the Midwestern states, has a long and rich political history. The state has had 40 governors since its admission to the Union in 1867. In this article, we will be discussing the 10 most recent Nebraska governors.

1. Pete Ricketts (2015-Present)

Pete Ricketts is the current governor of Nebraska, having taken office in 2015. He is a Republican and was re-elected in 2018. Ricketts is a strong advocate for agriculture and has implemented policies to support farmers and ranchers in the state.

2. Dave Heineman (2005-2015)

Dave Heineman is a Republican who served as the governor of Nebraska from 2005 to 2015. During his tenure, he focused on tax reform, job creation, and education. Heineman also implemented policies to improve the state’s infrastructure.

3. Mike Johanns (1999-2005)

Mike Johanns served as the governor of Nebraska from 1999 to 2005. He is a Republican and was known for his efforts to improve the state’s economy and education system. Johanns also served as the Secretary of Agriculture under President George W. Bush.

4. Ben Nelson (1991-1999)

Ben Nelson served as the governor of Nebraska from 1991 to 1999. He is a Democrat and was known for his efforts to improve the state’s healthcare system and education. Nelson also served as a U.S. Senator from Nebraska from 2001 to 2013.

5. Kay Orr (1987-1991)

Kay Orr was the first woman to serve as the governor of Nebraska, holding the office from 1987 to 1991. She is a Republican and was known for her efforts to reduce government spending and improve the state’s economy.

6. Bob Kerrey (1983-1987)

Bob Kerrey served as the governor of Nebraska from 1983 to 1987. He is a Democrat and was known for his efforts to improve the state’s education system and healthcare. Kerrey also served as a U.S. Senator from Nebraska from 1989 to 2001.

7. Charles Thone (1979-1983)

Charles Thone served as the governor of Nebraska from 1979 to 1983. He is a Republican and was known for his efforts to reduce government spending and improve the state’s economy. Thone also served as a U.S. Representative from Nebraska from 1971 to 1979.

8. J. James Exon (1971-1979)

J. James Exon served as the governor of Nebraska from 1971 to 1979. He is a Democrat and was known for his efforts to improve the state’s education system and healthcare. Exon also served as a U.S. Senator from Nebraska from 1979 to 1997.

9. Norbert Tiemann (1967-1971)

Norbert Tiemann served as the governor of Nebraska from 1967 to 1971. He is a Republican and was known for his efforts to improve the state’s infrastructure and education system.

10. Frank B. Morrison (1961-1967)

Frank B. Morrison served as the governor of Nebraska from 1961 to 1967. He is a Democrat and was known for his efforts to improve the state’s healthcare system and education.

In conclusion, Nebraska has had a long and rich political history, with 40 governors serving the state since its admission to the Union in 1867. The 10 most recent governors have made significant contributions to the state’s economy, education, healthcare, and infrastructure. Their legacies continue to impact Nebraska to this day.

