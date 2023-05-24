Nebraska lawmakers pass school choice bill, no suspect or victim mentioned.

school choice bill Nebraska : Nebraska lawmakers pass school choice bill, no suspect or victim names mentioned.
A bill promoting school choice has been approved by Nebraska legislators, enabling tax credits to be given for scholarships directed towards private schools. A related image is displayed below.
Read Full story :Nebraska lawmakers approve school choice bill/
News Source : https://www.wbtv.com
- School choice Nebraska
- Education reform bill
- Nebraska school vouchers
- Student opportunity act
- Educational equity legislation.