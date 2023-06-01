“Nebraska Tobacco Quitline”: Nebraska Tobacco Quitline Provides Extra Free Quit Medication to Community Members

Nebraska Tobacco Quitline Offers Additional Quit Medication to Nebraskans

The Nebraska Tobacco Quitline is providing extra support to Nebraskans trying to quit tobacco by offering an additional two-week supply of quit medication through June 30, 2023. Participants can choose between nicotine lozenges or gum and will also receive a one-time shipment of a two-week supply of nicotine patches. To qualify for this special offer, individuals must be an adult living in Nebraska and register with the Nebraska Tobacco Quitline by calling 1-800-QUIT-NOW (784-8669) or visiting QuitNow.ne.gov and completing at least one free counseling session. After completing a second counseling session, participants can receive an additional two-week supply of one type of quit medication.

Free Smoking Cessation Coaching and Nicotine Replacement Therapy

The Nebraska Tobacco Quitline offers free smoking cessation coaching and FDA-approved nicotine patches, gum, or lozenges to participants. The Quitline is available 24/7, and participants can connect by calling 1-800-QUIT-NOW (784-8669) or visiting QuitNow.ne.gov.

Support for the Tips from Former Smokers® Campaign

Tobacco Free Nebraska is excited to provide this additional support to Nebraskans during the start of the CDC’s 2023 Tips from Former Smokers® campaign. This campaign features former smokers sharing their stories of living with smoking-related diseases, conditions, and secondhand smoke exposure. The campaign has been associated with reducing relapse and early death among tobacco users.

Quitting Tobacco Improves Health Outcomes

Smoking is the leading cause of preventable death and disease in the United States. According to the 2020 Surgeon General’s Report, using FDA-approved nicotine replacement therapy can increase the chances of successfully quitting. The CDC recommends combining short-acting (e.g., nicotine gum or lozenge) and long-acting (i.e., nicotine patch) forms of nicotine replacement therapy to increase the likelihood of quitting tobacco products, including cigarettes and vape products.

Get Help Quitting Tobacco Today

For free help quitting or staying tobacco-free, call 1-800-QUIT-NOW (784-8669) or visit QuitNow.ne.gov. The Quitline offers services in over 200 languages, and Spanish-speaking residents can call 1-855-DÉJELO-YA (335-3569). The Nebraska Tobacco Quitline is a free service offered by Tobacco Free Nebraska, a program through the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. Visit CDC.gov/Tips to learn more about the personal stories from the Tips® campaign.

Smoking cessation Nicotine addiction Free quit medication Tobacco cessation program Health and wellness community programs

News Source : Yankton Press & Dakotan

Source Link :Nebraska Tobacco Quitline Offering Additional Free Quit Medication | Community/