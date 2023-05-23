Neck Cancer Claims the Life of Rolf Harris at 93

Rolf Harris dies aged 93 after battle with neck cancer

Legendary Australian entertainer Rolf Harris passed away on Friday, March 26th, at the age of 93 in his home in Bray, Berkshire. The news of his death was confirmed by his family, who said that he had been battling neck cancer for several years.

A career spanning six decades

Rolf Harris was a beloved figure in the entertainment industry, with a career spanning six decades. He was a singer, songwriter, and television presenter, and was known for his unique style of art, which he called “wobble board painting.”

Harris rose to fame in the 1960s and 1970s, with hits such as “Tie Me Kangaroo Down, Sport” and “Two Little Boys.” He was also a regular fixture on television, hosting shows such as “Rolf’s Cartoon Club” and “Animal Hospital.”

Controversy and downfall

Despite his successful career, Harris’ legacy was tarnished in 2014 when he was convicted of indecent assault against four girls, including one who was just seven years old at the time. He was sentenced to five years and nine months in prison, but was released in 2017 after serving three years.

The allegations against Harris sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry and the wider public, with many fans struggling to come to terms with the news. Some of his artwork was removed from public display, and he was stripped of his honours, including his OBE.

Remembering Rolf Harris

Despite the controversy surrounding his personal life, Rolf Harris will be remembered by many for his contributions to the entertainment industry. Tributes have been pouring in from fans and fellow entertainers, with many sharing their memories of his music, art, and television shows.

One fan wrote on Twitter, “RIP Rolf Harris. He may have had his demons, but he was a huge part of my childhood and will always have a special place in my heart.” Another wrote, “Sad to hear of Rolf Harris’ passing. He was a brilliant entertainer and will be missed by many.”

A complicated legacy

Rolf Harris’ legacy is undoubtedly a complicated one, with his conviction casting a shadow over his career. However, it is important to remember that he was a talented artist and entertainer who brought joy to many people over the years.

As we mourn his passing, we should also take the time to reflect on the lessons we can learn from his downfall. We must continue to hold those in positions of power and influence accountable for their actions, and work towards creating a safer and more just society for all.

