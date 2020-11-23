Ned Brinkley Death –Dead-Obituaries : Bird Lover Ned Brinkley has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Frank Renfrow wrote

Sad news. I had never met him but had corresponded on my articles in NAB when he was editor. I thank him for encouraging me to write them. I think he may have mentioned sharing an unconventional educational background with me or something like that. So sorry for your loss.

Mary Brinkley Webster wrote

I would like to express my deepest gratitude to whomever took this photo. Ned was usually not cooperative when the lens was pointed at him. It captures his happiness and so many of us will cling to this final smile.

Linda Easter wrote

I was one of the fortunate ones who got to bird with Ned and Tom Johnson on the Colorado “chicken run.” He stepped in at the last minute and was such a warm, encouraging, and helpful leader. I will remember him fondly. This news is very, very sad.

Bonnie Mulligan wrote

Ned was the lead guide on my first FG tour to Iceland in 1999. Ned was a marvelous guide, and an even more marvelous human being. I will always remember Ned’s warmth and kindness to a beginning birder.

My deepest sympathies to his family, colleagues and friends.

Pete Grannis wrote

This is terribly sad news. Such a fun, wise, and generous soul lost to us. Ned was the trip leader for our tours to Iceland and south Texas, and we saw him around Cape May too.

Rod Cassidy wrote

What terrible news, my deepest sympathies to all at Field guides and all his friends and family…. I enjoyed my time working with him many years ago on the around South Africa trip. shocked to hear this news.

Debra Finch wrote

Very sad news. My late husband had been on a couple tours with Ned in the late 90’s. I met Ned with Ron on Dec. 24, 2000 at Bentsen-Rio Grande Valley State Park while seeing my 300th life bird, the blue bunting. He was there with his group. Very generous.

Dave Mayfield wrote

I am the husband of one of Ned’s cousins, and I can add that Ned was beloved within his own family as well for his unfailing generosity, wit and warmth. He never visited our home in Norfolk without at least a couple of jars of fresh-shucked Eastern Shore oysters.

Ned made every gathering lighter and cut through the absurdities of this often-crazy world in which we live. We’re comforted only in knowing that he passed away while joyously adventuring.

Teri Tillman wrote

Sad news. My condolences to Ned’s family, friends, and colleagues at Field Guides. My husband and I met Ned two years ago when he co-led a FG trip to France with Megan Edwards Crewe. He was an excellent and very patient guide with a delightful sense of humor.

Charlie Vogt wrote

So sorry to hear of his passing and the loss to Field Guides and friends. I met him by chance around a week ago on Papallacta Pass where we had a good chat and he had just got a lifer, Giant Conebill, after missing it on many trips in the past. I had a warm impression of him, he seemed like a great guy.