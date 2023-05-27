Neer Dosa with Coconut Filling: “Sasmita’s Tips for Making Neer Dosa with Delicious Coconut Filling Recipe”

Recipe of Neer Dosa with Coconut Filling

Introduction

Neer Dosa is a popular South Indian breakfast dish that is loved by all. It is made from rice flour and is very thin and soft, almost like a crepe. Neer Dosa is usually served with a coconut chutney, but you can also fill it with a delicious coconut filling. In this article, we will be sharing the recipe for Neer Dosa with Coconut Filling along with some tips from Sasmita to make the perfect Neer Dosa.

Ingredients

1 cup of rice flour

2 cups of water

1/2 cup of grated coconut

1/4 cup of jaggery

1/2 tsp of cardamom powder

A pinch of salt

Oil for cooking

Instructions

For the Neer Dosa

Mix the rice flour, salt, and water in a bowl until there are no lumps. Heat a non-stick pan on medium heat. Take a ladle full of batter and pour it on the pan in a circular motion. Drizzle some oil around the edges of the dosa. Cover the pan with a lid and cook the dosa for 30-40 seconds. Remove the lid and flip the dosa over to cook the other side for 10 seconds. Remove the dosa from the pan and repeat the process with the remaining batter.

For the Coconut Filling

Heat a pan on medium heat. Add the grated coconut and roast it for 2-3 minutes. Add the jaggery and cardamom powder to the pan. Stir the mixture until the jaggery melts and the filling becomes sticky. Remove the filling from the heat and let it cool.

Assembling the Neer Dosa with Coconut Filling

Take a Neer Dosa and place it on a plate. Spread a spoonful of the coconut filling on the dosa. Roll the dosa tightly and serve hot.

Sasmita’s Tips

Make sure the batter for the Neer Dosa is smooth and runny. If it is too thick, the dosa will not be soft and thin. Use a non-stick pan to cook the dosa as it will prevent it from sticking to the pan. Drizzle some oil around the edges of the dosa to make it crispy. Roast the coconut for the filling until it turns slightly brown. This will enhance the flavor of the filling. Make sure the jaggery is completely melted before adding the coconut to the pan. Roll the dosa tightly to prevent the filling from falling out.

Conclusion

Neer Dosa with Coconut Filling is a delicious breakfast dish that is easy to make and perfect for a lazy Sunday morning. Follow the recipe and tips shared in this article to make the perfect Neer Dosa with Coconut Filling. Enjoy!

