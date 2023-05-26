Neeraj Pathak Reveals the Reason Behind Selecting Randeep Hooda for ‘Inspector Avinash’ in Latest Trending News

Why Randeep Hooda was chosen for ‘Inspector Avinash’?

Actor Randeep Hooda has been roped in to play the lead role in the upcoming web series ‘Inspector Avinash’. The series is said to be based on the life of police officer Avinash Mishra, who served in the Indian police force for over 40 years. Many people are curious to know why Randeep Hooda was chosen to play the titular role. Director Neeraj Pathak has given some insights into the casting decision.

Experience and versatility

According to Neeraj Pathak, Randeep Hooda was the first and only choice for the role of Inspector Avinash. He said that Hooda’s experience in playing tough and gritty characters made him the perfect fit for the role of a police officer. Hooda has played similar roles in movies like ‘Sarbjit’, ‘Laal Rang’ and ‘Baaghi 2’.

Pathak also praised Hooda’s versatility as an actor, saying that he can effortlessly switch between serious and lighthearted roles. He said that this quality is essential for an actor who is playing the lead role in a web series that covers various aspects of a police officer’s life.

Physical transformation

Another reason why Randeep Hooda was chosen for ‘Inspector Avinash’ is his ability to undergo physical transformations for his roles. Pathak said that Hooda is willing to put in the hard work to look and feel like the character he is playing. This is evident from his recent transformation for the movie ‘Radhe’, where he had to bulk up to play the villain.

Personal connection

Neeraj Pathak also revealed that he has a personal connection with Randeep Hooda, which made him even more confident about casting him in the lead role. Pathak had worked with Hooda in the past on the movie ‘Right Yaaa Wrong’, and he was impressed by Hooda’s dedication and professionalism on set.

Overall, Randeep Hooda’s experience, versatility, physical transformation abilities and personal connection with the director made him the ideal choice to play the role of Inspector Avinash. Fans of the actor are eagerly waiting to see him in this new avatar, and the web series is expected to be a hit among crime drama enthusiasts.

