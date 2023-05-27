NEET aspirant, Sakshi Choudhary, allegedly commits suicide in Kota coaching hub

Sakshi Choudhary suicide : NEET aspirant Sakshi Choudhary commits suicide in Kota, fifth coaching student to do so this month

A 16-year-old NEET candidate named Sakshi Choudhary allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in Kota Thermal Power Plant colony on Saturday. Choudhary was a class 11 student residing with her sisters at her uncle’s house in Kota and preparing for NEET at a local coaching institute. The police found a suicide note in her room, in which Choudhary held no one responsible for her death. However, her family members suspect that her average performance in class 10 board exams might have driven her to take the extreme step. This incident marks the fifth suicide case by a coaching student in Kota this month and the tenth this year. The body was handed over to the family members after post-mortem, and the police have launched an investigation under section 174 of CrPC. In 2019, 15 coaching students had died by suicide in Kota, which is known as a coaching hub, and more than 2.25 lakh students are estimated to be taking coaching classes in the city this academic session to crack entrance exams of medical and engineering colleges.

News Source : PTI

