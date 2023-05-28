“negative energy in home”: Identifying Negative Energy Spots in Your Home

Improving the energy flow in your home with Feng Shui

Do you ever wonder how you could make your home a more comfortable and pleasant place to stay? Have you heard of Feng Shui, the ancient Chinese practice of arranging space to create positive energy? Clear areas of negative energy. Home research with help Feng Shui can help improve the flow of energy in your home, which can lead to greater harmony and balance into your life.

Choose a room and focus on individual parts and corners of this space

Stand or sit quietly and relaxed, close your eyes and try to calm your mind. Let your mind become free so that your perception is as pure as possible.

With your eyes closed, try to feel what energy do you feel around you?. Focus on the feelings, not the visual appearance of the room. Observe the changes that occur in your mind.

What did you feel? Sudden warmth or slight cold, tension or relaxation? If you feel warm, free and comfortable, then the place where you are is very favorable. You feel calm and harmonious in this space.

Observe your pets’ favorite places

It is also important to observe the energy of your pets. Where they like to lie or rest, they can be a source of positive energy. Observe where your pets feel happiest and healthiest and try to use these places to improve the flow of energy in your home.

Gradually examine the entire house

Now gradually examine the entire house, always focusing on your feelings. Depending on how you feel in certain spaces, you can you adjust the arrangement of the furniture or other objects in the room. For example, if you don’t like the place where you tested your senses, maybe you need to make some changes. You can remove some objects that remind you of negative things, add brighter colors, ventilate the room more often, etc.

Bring positive energy into your home

Exploring home with your own senses it’s a very personal process and it can take some time to learn how to identify favorable and unfavorable zones. However, improving the flow of energy in your home can have many positive effects on your life and well-being.

So, if you want to make your home a more comfortable and pleasant place to stay, try using Feng Shui to improve the flow of energy. By focusing on individual parts of each room, observing your pets’ favorite places, and gradually examining the entire house, you can bring positive energy into your home and enjoy greater harmony and balance in your life.

News Source : City Magazine

Source Link :Discover areas of negative energy in your home/