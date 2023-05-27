“Negative zodiac signs”: According to astrologers, these zodiac signs are the most negative and pessimistic.

Astrology Reveals the Most Negative and Pessimistic Zodiac Signs

Do you know someone who always sees the glass half empty? Astrology can help you identify the most negative and pessimistic zodiac signs. Even small annoyances can provoke anger and melancholy in pessimists. In this article, we will rank the most negative zodiac signs according to astrologers.

Taurus

Taurus is a grounded earth sign that tends to be realistic, but its stubbornness can bring negativity out of them, according to Marita Andreeva, an astrologer from the Futurio app. Even if they need help, they won’t ask for it. Charlotte Kirsten, founder of the astrology blog Typically Topical, added that their stubborn behavior makes them resist changes and look only at the negative side of every situation, making them ultra-competitive.

Virgo

Like Taurus, Virgo does not favor the unknown. “Virgos crave order, structure, and hierarchy, and while change can improve such situations, they are well aware of all possible negative consequences and side effects—usually before they even occur,” Kirsten shares. Their perfectionist behavior can also make them irritable and overly critical of themselves and others. These can lead to anxiety and negative thinking.

Cancer

Cancer is known as the most sensitive sign of the zodiac. “They are very empathetic and care for others,” says Claire. But since they’re a water sign ruled by the moon, they’re also prone to moods, overreacting, and insecurity. As Kirsten puts it, “Cancers can’t stop themselves from ‘feeling it all,’ so they often let their emotional instincts and concerns influence their larger view of situations. This can be great in circumstances that require empathy, but disastrous in other circumstances.”

Capricorn

As a sign ruled by Saturn, the planet of structure and discipline, Capricorns are best known as workaholics and orderlies, “but they can also come across as pessimistic, rigid, and emotionless,” says Claire. Their desire to stay on track means they “see risks and ‘what ifs’ around every corner,” notes Kirsten. So, don’t expect them to take part in any impromptu activities. Also, don’t expect them to reveal their true feelings. “Capricorn boys and girls are usually reserved people who don’t show their emotions,” Andreeva says. Instead, they may criticize those around them.

Scorpio

Astrologers agree that Scorpio is the most negative sign in the zodiac. Like Cancer and Pisces, this is a very sensitive water sign. Like Capricorn, they keep those feelings bottled up. “Scorpios usually have trouble trusting others because of past hurt,” explains Kirsten. Because they are so skeptical of everyone, they “expect a dirty trick everywhere and have a somewhat pessimistic view of the world,” Andreeva says. Their emotions are extreme when they feel they have been wronged. “Scorpios are very prone to holding grudges or being vengeful,” adds Claire, who says they can “sometimes come across as possessive, jealous, and overbearing.”

In conclusion, understanding the most negative and pessimistic zodiac signs can help you better communicate and interact with people in your life. Remember, everyone has their own unique set of traits and characteristics, and astrology can provide insight into their personality.

News Source : By WALLA!

Source Link :Astrologers say these are the most pessimistic and negative zodiac signs/