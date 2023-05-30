Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo Teves believes allegation against him is a distraction from other issues

Arnolfo Teves : Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo Teves believes killing of governor being used to distract public – report

Representative Arnolfo Teves of Negros Oriental’s third district believes that the allegation that he is behind the killing of Governor Roel Degamo is being used as a distraction from other issues plaguing the country, such as the controversial Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF).

In an interview with CNN, Teves said that he disapproved of the MIF measure and was being used to cover up issues such as the sugar hoarding scandal. He also explained his position on the bill and said that the funds of Filipinos would be at risk.

Teves also said that the threat to his life is becoming more serious and cited this risk as the reason that prevented him from showing up in the House of Representatives. However, he did not provide any details as to how and why.

After his prolonged absence from work without permit from the House leadership, the lawmaker was penalized with a 60-day suspension. A stiffer penalty may be imposed on him when the report of the Committee on ethics and privilege is released.

Teves has been identified as the alleged mastermind in the murder of Governor Degamo and nine others.

Read Full story : Teves suspects his case is being used to distract from Maharlika fund

News Source : Jean Mangaluz

