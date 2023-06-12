Neighbor arrested in connection with shooting that killed three victims in Annapolis, Maryland, identified as Charles Robert Smith.

Charles Robert Smith – focus keyword including suspect name : Neighbor arrested in connection with shooting that killed three victims in Annapolis, Maryland, suspect identified as Charles Robert Smith.

A shooting in Annapolis, Maryland, resulted in the deaths of three victims and left three others wounded. The suspect, identified as 45-year-old Charles Robert Smith, was arrested and lives on the same street where the shooting occurred. Annapolis Police Chief Ed Jackson stated that a long handgun and a semi-automatic weapon were used in what appeared to be an “interpersonal dispute.” The three victims killed were Hispanic males, aged 25, 27, and 55. The surviving victims’ conditions are unknown. The shooting was not random, according to Jackson, and occurred outside the home. Smith’s charges have yet to be announced.

News Source : WFIN Local News – News, Sports and Weather

