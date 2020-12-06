Neil Armstrong Death -Dead : Doug Armstrong father, Neil Armstrong has Died .
Doug Armstrong father, Neil Armstrong has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 6. 2020.
Our thoughts and prayers are with Doug Armstrong and his family as his father, Neil Armstrong, passed away early this morning. Neil worked as an NHL linesman and officiated 1,744 regular-season games before retiring in 1978. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1991. pic.twitter.com/5843x3NH3Y
— St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) December 6, 2020
St. Louis Blues @StLouisBlues Our thoughts and prayers are with Doug Armstrong and his family as his father, Neil Armstrong, passed away early this morning. Neil worked as an NHL linesman and officiated 1,744 regular-season games before retiring in 1978. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1991.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.