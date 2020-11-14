Neil Cameron Death -Dead :MussyAmateursFC Manager Neil Cameron has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

By | November 14, 2020
0 Comment

Neil Cameron Death -Dead :MussyAmateursFC Manager Neil Cameron has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

MussyAmateursFC Manager Neil Cameron has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 14, 2020.

“Musselburgh Athletic on Twitter: “We were deeply saddened to hear of the passing of @MussyAmateursFC Manager Neil Cameron He was a great friend to many at the club and we send our condolences to his family and friends Today’s win is dedicated to you Chopper, I know a lot of our players were thinking of you today ”

Tributes 

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Neil Cameron Death -Dead :MussyAmateursFC Manager Neil Cameron has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.