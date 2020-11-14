Neil Cameron Death -Dead :MussyAmateursFC Manager Neil Cameron has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

“Musselburgh Athletic on Twitter: “We were deeply saddened to hear of the passing of @MussyAmateursFC Manager Neil Cameron He was a great friend to many at the club and we send our condolences to his family and friends Today’s win is dedicated to you Chopper, I know a lot of our players were thinking of you today ”

He was a great friend to many at the club and we send our condolences to his family and friends Today’s win is dedicated to you Chopper, I know a lot of our players were thinking of you today pic.twitter.com/PgvBk9CtDi — Musselburgh Athletic (@MusselburghAth) November 14, 2020

Tributes

Deeply saddened to hear the news of a great friend Neil Cameron (chopper) who sadly past away. Neil was one of the best team mates, player and coach I have worked with over so many years, so many good memories on nights out weekends away you will be sadly missed mate. RIP mate — gary rankin (@garyrankin19) November 14, 2020

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Neil Cameron. Neil done a great job with @LEAFA_Official side @MussyAmateursFC but more importantly a lovely guy. Everyone at Tollcross sends their sincere condolences to Neil’s family and friends at this extremely sad time. https://t.co/5izjom9rdt — Tollcross Thistle (@TollcrossTh) November 14, 2020