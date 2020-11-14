Neil Cameron Death -Dead :MussyAmateursFC Manager Neil Cameron has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
MussyAmateursFC Manager Neil Cameron has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 14, 2020.
“Musselburgh Athletic on Twitter: “We were deeply saddened to hear of the passing of @MussyAmateursFC Manager Neil Cameron He was a great friend to many at the club and we send our condolences to his family and friends Today’s win is dedicated to you Chopper, I know a lot of our players were thinking of you today ”
We were deeply saddened to hear of the passing of @MussyAmateursFC Manager Neil Cameron
He was a great friend to many at the club and we send our condolences to his family and friends
Today’s win is dedicated to you Chopper, I know a lot of our players were thinking of you today pic.twitter.com/PgvBk9CtDi
— Musselburgh Athletic (@MusselburghAth) November 14, 2020
Tributes
Deeply saddened to hear the news of a great friend Neil Cameron (chopper) who sadly past away. Neil was one of the best team mates, player and coach I have worked with over so many years, so many good memories on nights out weekends away you will be sadly missed mate.
RIP mate
— gary rankin (@garyrankin19) November 14, 2020
We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Neil Cameron.
Neil done a great job with @LEAFA_Official side @MussyAmateursFC but more importantly a lovely guy.
Everyone at Tollcross sends their sincere condolences to Neil’s family and friends at this extremely sad time. https://t.co/5izjom9rdt
— Tollcross Thistle (@TollcrossTh) November 14, 2020
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.