Neil Clark Death -Dead : Fort William’s Neil Clark has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Fort William’s Neil Clark has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 31, 2020.
“Lochaber District Shinty Memories on Twitter: “Lochaber District Shinty Memories is saddened to learn of the death of Fort William’s Neil Clark. A fine shinty player, and a huge champion of the game, Neil was a true Gearasdan stalwart. He’ll be well remembered by all who met him. ”
Lochaber District Shinty Memories is saddened to learn of the death of Fort William's Neil Clark. A fine shinty player, and a huge champion of the game, Neil was a true Gearasdan stalwart. He'll be well remembered by all who met him. #shinty @FWshinty pic.twitter.com/RGFTGHciPO
— Lochaber District Shinty Memories (@LDSMgroup) October 31, 2020
