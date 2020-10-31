Neil Clark Death -Dead : Fort William’s Neil Clark has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

By | October 31, 2020
0 Comment

Neil Clark Death -Dead : Fort William’s Neil Clark has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Fort William’s Neil Clark has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 31, 2020.

“Lochaber District Shinty Memories on Twitter: “Lochaber District Shinty Memories is saddened to learn of the death of Fort William’s Neil Clark. A fine shinty player, and a huge champion of the game, Neil was a true Gearasdan stalwart. He’ll be well remembered by all who met him. ”

Tributes 

———————— –

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.