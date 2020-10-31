Neil Clark Death -Dead : Fort William’s Neil Clark has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Fort William’s Neil Clark has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 31, 2020.

“Lochaber District Shinty Memories on Twitter: “Lochaber District Shinty Memories is saddened to learn of the death of Fort William’s Neil Clark. A fine shinty player, and a huge champion of the game, Neil was a true Gearasdan stalwart. He’ll be well remembered by all who met him. ”

Tributes

———————— –

Lochaber District Shinty Memories is saddened to learn of the death of Fort William's Neil Clark. A fine shinty player, and a huge champion of the game, Neil was a true Gearasdan stalwart. He'll be well remembered by all who met him. #shinty @FWshinty pic.twitter.com/RGFTGHciPO — Lochaber District Shinty Memories (@LDSMgroup) October 31, 2020