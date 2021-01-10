Neil Mahoney Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Neil Mahoney has Died .

Neil Mahoney has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 10. 2021.

Rest in peace Neil Mahoney. Funny Or Die mourns the loss of our friend and former colleague Neil Mahoney. We join the chorus of comedians and creators who loved Neil. He was a great guy, always ready with a kind smile, a hearty laugh, and amazing creative instincts. #NeiledIt … — Notts Laughs (@NottsLaughs) January 10, 2021

Tammy Golden 16h · I adored Neil Mahoney the moment I met him. In a sea of LOOK AT ME’S, he was quietly the funniest, smartest person in the room. I could talk to him about anything, he always made me feel comfortable and safe, which is rare. RIP to a perfect man. I hope he knew how loved he was. This isn’t fair.

Mark Rivers

It’s very very shocking and sad news.

Josh Opitz

It’s crushing and tragic. I’m sorry for the loss of your friend

Moses Robinson

That’s a fitting tribute. I’m sorry to hear this.

Ron Lynch

Sad. He and Jonah were the first stage hands for “The Idiots” when Craig and I did it, and loved him ever since.

Jane Edith Wilson

So sorry, Tammy. He really was a dear heart

Nick Flanagan, Weakly wrote

Condolences to all friends and family of Neil Mahoney. Very nice and welcoming person who I remember first admiring during the Aspecialthing messageboard days. #NeiledIt Eric Hoffman

Rest in peace, Neil Mahoney. We worked together several times over the years and hung out at parties. He was a really great guy and a great talent. Will miss you, buddy. Olivia Ann Wynn RIP Neil Mahoney. He did many things, but I knew him from my favorite podcast. If you like punk music and comedy, listen to Jonah Raydio. It’s fantastic.