Neisha Anderson shooting : Neisha Anderson Shot Dead in New Orleans, 14-Year-Old Boy and 20-Year-Old Man Wounded

A 14-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man were injured in a shooting that resulted in Neisha Anderson’s death in New Orleans on May 20. The police department has not reported any additional deaths or arrests related to the incident as of Tuesday morning. Missy Wilkinson contributed to this report.

News Source : NOLA.com

Pines Village shooting Anthony McBride murder Crime in Pines Village Police investigation of Anthony McBride’s death Homicide in Pines Village