NEK crash Today : Three individuals lose their lives in a head-on collision in NEK

Three Dead in Vermont Car Crash

Details of the Accident

Vermont State Police are investigating a deadly car crash that occurred in Albany on Route 14 near Griggs Road. The accident involved a head-on collision between two cars, resulting in three fatalities.

Updates on the Incident

The incident led to the temporary shutdown of Route 14, but it has since reopened. As of now, the police investigation is ongoing, and more information will be made available as the story develops.

Response to the Accident

Conclusion

